Pendleton
May 12, 1964 — December 23, 2018
Brett Darold Bryan, 54, of Pendleton passed away at his home. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton. Disposition was by cremation.
Brett was born May 12, 1964. He was raised in Pendleton by his parents, Karen and Don Bryan, who enjoyed watching him pursue his passion of baseball. Brett spent much of his life on the baseball field, playing Little League through high school in Pendleton. He continued his baseball career as a longtime coach, athletic director and former player for Blue Mountain Community College. Throughout his life, Brett expressed appreciation for his coaches and enjoyed every moment he spent coaching others.
Brett adored his family and enjoyed spending time with his children. He especially enjoyed watching his children play sports. In the summer of 2018, he treasured a visit to Germany with his family to meet his grandson, Lio.
Brett Bryan is survived by his son Zackary, wife Sarah, and grandson Lio of Kappeln, Germany; son Cade and daughter Mya of Athena; sister Tess White of Umatilla; uncles Denis, Marlin and Curtiss (Patty) Good; and nieces and nephews.
He appreciated the friendship of his former wives, Lisa Myrick of Seattle and Megan Bryan of Athena.
He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Karen Bryan, and his grandparents Loyal and Evangeline Good.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.