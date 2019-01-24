Hermiston
October 13, 1935 — December 13, 2018
Carlton “Tex” Reece Morgan was born October 13, 1935, in Crosby County, Texas, to Herbert Morgan and Florence Merle Nicholson Morgan.
He worked as a superintendent of projects and as an arc welder on several large plumbing and pipe-fitting projects. He was the father of four children, Cherri Smith, Wynell Roberts, Otis Smith and Troy Morgan.
Besides his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his sister Winona and two brothers, Walan and Olin. He is survived by a sister, Lena Olmstead, 10 grandchildren, a bunch of great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed his life doing things like participating in rodeo games in Payette, Idaho, Nyssa, Ore., Spray, Ore., and others. His horse, Ace, was sharp at turning corners and several of Tex’s comrades quickly learned where the ground was. Tex excelled at archery in the 1970s and was part of the NW Archery champions.
He enjoyed playing Texas Hold’em. He developed a program in MS Excel software known as the "Tex’s TEARS." His development changed tournament Texas Hold’em poker forever. It provided tournament directors several tools to determine the length of a tournament and improved the structure for players. Binions in Las Vegas and Card Player Cruises are still using it today. When playing the game, he was a cool and calm player who won many poker tournaments in the northwest and in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was practical in nature and had a unique sense of humor. Once (being 6’4” and 135 lbs) we were teasing him about being so thin, he chuckled, “I weigh as much as a dollar-two-ninety-eight.” He prided himself on quick little quips and he had many. His last day of sharing was on December 13, 2018.
At his request, there will be no service.
Please leave online condolences for Tex's family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
