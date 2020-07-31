Kennewick, Washington
July 30, 2020
Carol Anne Shirtcliff, a wonderful wife of 32 years, leaves behind much-loved husband, Dennis Shirtcliff, deceased and beloved son Joe Martin, daughter Julie, and adored grandchildren Anne Marie Martin and Johnathan Tracy.
Carol was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and called Pendleton, Oregon, home for many years. Carol was a dedicated emergency medical dispatcher for not only the city of Pendleton but also Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department for 31 years, retiring August of 2012.
Carol leaves behind friends and family that love her for all that she is: a fiercely loving, supportive woman who always fought with all her might.
There will be no services, honoring her wishes for a quiet cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.