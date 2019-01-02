La Grande
July 9, 1921 — December 21, 2018
Caroline Virginia (Jackson) Evans Angotti, 97, of La Grande, died December 21, 2018, at her residence. A service will be held on January 5, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church in La Grande at 10:30 a.m. with interment following at 2:00 p.m. in Milton-Freewater.
She was born on July 9, 1921, in Hollister, Mo., to Emmitt R. and Nellie (Wheaton) Jackson, the youngest of five children. At three years old, the family moved to Fruitland, Idaho, where she was raised and attended school.
On July 10, 1938, she married Martin R. Evans. They lived in Payette, Idaho, until the war broke out which took them to Portland, Ore., where Martin worked in the ship yards until being drafted into the army. After the war, they moved to Ontario, Ore., and lived there until Martin’s job with a natural gas company moved him to Idaho Falls, Idaho, Baker, Ore., and then to Milton-Freewater, Ore.
Martin passed away in 1964. Later, Caroline married Joseph Angotti and lived in Pendleton until he passed away, at which time she moved to La Grande in 2009 to be near family.
Caroline loved being a homemaker but worked outside the home on occasion. She spent several years at the Ore Ida plant in Ontario and worked as a clerk in a grocery store. She also worked as a cook in the schools and loved serving children their lunches prepared with fresh foods.
She and Joe built several homes, which she enjoyed decorating. She was a member of the Baptist church in the towns she lived in until moving to La Grande, where she joined the Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Royal Neighbors of America, OSU Extension, a Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher and a PTA mom while her children were in school. She never missed a school function of her children, whether it was a program, a sporting event, taking children on field trips or helping with holiday parties.
Caroline would probably say her biggest accomplishment was her family. They always came first. She enjoyed being involved with each and every one and especially enjoyed getting as many as she could together for shared time. She loved to read, crochet and knit, was an accomplished seamstress, gardening with her flowers or a vegetable garden, which she would harvest and preserve for the winter. If anyone mentioned camping, she was ready to go. No one ever went hungry at her home because she would prepare delicious meals where anyone was welcome. She also was very devoted to her church and helped in every way she could.
Survivors include daughter Judy Martin of La Grande and companion Larry Munkres of Aloha, Ore.; son Michael Evans of Union, Ore.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; all her siblings; husbands Martin Evans and Joseph Angotti; daughter Carol Vanderpool and husband Larry; and daughter Susanne Menard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Grande Ronde Hospital Hospice, 2502 Cove Avenue, La Grande, OR 97850 or the Friday Backpack Program, P.O. Box 537, La Grande, OR 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.