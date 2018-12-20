Hermiston
Nov. 13, 1918 - Dec. 11, 2018
Joan Katherine Lagerberg, 100, of Hermiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. She was born Nov. 13, 1918, in Milford, Iowa. A memorial mass will be held Jan. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, followed by a celebration of life in the parish hall. She was entombed in the mausoleum at Deschutes Memorial Gardens in Bend beside her husband, Ted. Arrangements are with Redmond Memorial Chapel. Write online condolences at www.redmondmemorial.com
