Umatilla
July 15, 1937 — Jan. 11, 2020
Aileen M. Fisher, 82, of Umatilla, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Umatilla. She was born July 15, 1937, in Short Creek Township, North Dakota. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
We are so sorry to hear of Aileen's passing. She was a wonderful person and will be missed greatly.
