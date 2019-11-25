Hermiston
Sept. 27, 1934 - Nov. 23, 2019
Ann Marie (Elliott) Leonard, 85, of Hermiston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Hermiston. She was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Bozeman, Montana. Recitation of the Holy Rosary is Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Ann with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
