Lexington
May 26, 1932 - June 19, 2019
Audrey Lee Stanley, 86, of Lexington died Thursday, June 19, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner. She was born May 26, 1932, to John and Wahneta Yoakum Stanley in Rainville, West Virginia. A funeral service will be held Monday June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Community Bible Church of Lexington. A concluding service and burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner.
