Hermiston
May 12, 1947 — Nov. 9, 2019
Bacilio "Rich" Yzaguirre, 72, of Hermiston, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home. He was born May 12, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas. Recitation of the rosary will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. A funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m., also at the church. A private interment will be in Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Leave an online condolence for the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
