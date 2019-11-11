Hermiston

May 12, 1947 — Nov. 9, 2019

Bacilio "Rich" Yzaguirre, 72, of Hermiston, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home. He was born May 12, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas. Recitation of the rosary will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. A funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m., also at the church. A private interment will be in Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Leave an online condolence for the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bacilio Yzaguirre, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 14
Recitation of the Rosary
Thursday, November 14, 2019
9:30AM
Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church
565 W. Hermiston Ave.
Hermiston, OR 97838
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Bacilio's Recitation of the Rosary begins.
Nov 14
Funeral Mass
Thursday, November 14, 2019
10:00AM
Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church
565 W. Hermiston Ave.
Hermiston, OR 97838
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Bacilio's Funeral Mass begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.