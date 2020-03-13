Umatilla
Jan. 6, 1933 - March 13, 2020
Baltazar E. Sanguino, 87, of Umatilla died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home in Umatilla. He was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Michoacan, Mexico. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Baltazar with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
