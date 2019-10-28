Walla Walla
Oct. 26, 2019
Former Pendleton resident Bethel L. Warner, 98, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Walla Walla. She was born in Bell County, Texas. A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
