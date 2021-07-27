Baker City
Jan. 15, 1938 — July 18, 2021
Former Umatilla County resident Bonnie A. (Hoskins) Ferguson, 83, of Baker City died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Umapine. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, Baker City. Leave condolences for the family at www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.