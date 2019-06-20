Canby
July 25, 1932 - Oct. 24, 2018
Former Pendleton resident Burl Irvin Green died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. He was born July 25, 1932, in La Grande. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the Bamboo Room at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
