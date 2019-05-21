Echo
May 4, 1938 — May 16, 2019
Carlan Diana Haines, 81, of Echo, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home. She was born May 4, 1938, in Burns. A celebration of life gathering will be held Sunday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. beginning at Westland Ditch Road in Echo, and then transition to a time of sharing and fellowship at Fort Henrietta Park, Echo. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.