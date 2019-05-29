Pendleton
May 29, 1929 — May 29, 2019
Charles Cain, 90, of Pendleton, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Richland, Washington. He was born May 29, 1929, in Kingston, Arkansas. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
