Pendleton
Mar. 24, 1947 - Dec. 30, 2019
Charles F. Sams Jr., 72, of Pendleton died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Kadlec Medical Center, Richland, Washington. He was born March 24, 1947, in Pendleton. Visitation will be held from Thursday, Jan. 2 from 1-3 p.m., followed by a rosary service at 5 p.m., both at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. The memorial mass is Saturday, Jan 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Mission. Private family inurnment will be held at Weston Cemetery. Share your thoughts with family at www.burnsmortuary.com.
