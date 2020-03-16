Hermiston
Jan. 4, 1932 — Jan. 23, 2020
Former Heppner resident Colleen Ployhar, 88, of Hermiston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Hermiston. She was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Heppner. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.