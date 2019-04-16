Oregon City
July 15, 1995 — April 10, 2019
Former Hermiston resident Conrad Fielding Skinner, 23, of Oregon City, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. He was born July 15, 1995, in Pendleton. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories with the family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.