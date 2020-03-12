Heppner
Feb. 18, 1917 - March 11, 2020
Creth Harris, 103, of Heppner died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Hermiston. She was born Feb. 18, 1917, at Hardman, Oregon. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner. Sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
