Boardman
Jan. 15, 1948 - Dec. 13, 2019
Danny J. “Dan” Headding, 71, of Boardman died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Kennewick, Washington. He was born Jan. 15, 1948, in Yakima, Washington. At his request there will be no service. Those who wish may make contributions in Dan’s memory to Pet Rescue Humane Society of Eastern Oregon, 1844 Geer Road, Hermiston, OR 97838. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Dan with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
