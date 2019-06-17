Walla Walla
April 10, 1938 - June 15, 2019
Daphne May Kaiser, 81 of Walla Walla died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home. She was born April 10, 1938. Arrangements are with Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla
April 10, 1938 - June 15, 2019
Daphne May Kaiser, 81 of Walla Walla died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home. She was born April 10, 1938. Arrangements are with Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.