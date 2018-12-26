Fossil
May 7, 1933 - Dec. 11, 2018
Darlene Hopper, 85, of Fossil, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at her home. She was born May 7, 1933, in Parkrose, Ore. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Fossil I.O.O.F. Cemetery. A potluck reception will follow at the Andy Greenfield (man cave) residence in Fossil. Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements.
