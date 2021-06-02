Portland
April 28, 1955 — May 25, 2021
Former Hermiston resident David James Paxton, 66, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Portland. He was born April 28, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Arrangements are with Crown Memorial in Tigard.
