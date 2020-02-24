Fossil
July 30, 1955 — Jan. 28, 2020
David W. Lacey, 64, of Fossil, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Bend. He was born July 30, 1955, in Heppner. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Condon Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Fossil Baptist Fellowship Church, 903 Main St. A celebration of life with potluck and ice cream social will follow at 1 p.m. at the Man Cave, 48653 Old Highway Road, Fossil. Sweeney Mortuary of Condon assisted the family with arrangements. Sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
