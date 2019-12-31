Hermiston
Dec. 31, 2029 - Dec. 29, 2019
Deane E. Friedly, 89, of Hermiston died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Hermiston. He was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Pendleton to parents Enoch Friedly and Maude Helen Friedly. At his request, no formal funeral is planned. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at Guardian Angel Homes in Hermiston. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Deane with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.