Dec. 31, 2029 - Dec. 29, 2019

Deane E. Friedly, 89, of Hermiston died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Hermiston. He was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Pendleton to parents Enoch Friedly and Maude Helen Friedly. At his request, no formal funeral is planned. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at Guardian Angel Homes in Hermiston. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Deane with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

Service information

Jan 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM
Guardian Angel Home
540 NW 12th St.
Hermiston, OR 97838
