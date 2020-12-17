Union
June 6, 1934 - Dec. 12, 2020
Longtime Hermiston resident Deloris I. Cavadini, 86, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at home in Union. She was born June 6, 1934, in Los Angeles, California. A private family burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Please share memories of Deloris with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.