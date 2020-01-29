Athena
Feb. 25, 1947 — Jan. 27, 2020
Dennis C. "Kim" Clark, 72, of Athena, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1947, in Pendleton. A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Stanfield Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from 5-7 p.m. at the Vert Club Room in Pendleton. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.