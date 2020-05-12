Hermiston
Sept. 4, 1920 — May 10, 2020
Dianne V. Bates, 99, of Hermiston, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Hermiston. She was born Sept. 4, 1920, in Providence, Rhode Island. A private family burial will be held in California at a later date. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
