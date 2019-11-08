La Grande
Nov. 5, 2019
Dorla Verlaine Hodge, 89, of La Grande, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at a local care facility. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1035 S.E. Ninth St. A private interment will be at the Hermiston Cemetery. Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.