La Grande

Nov. 5, 2019

Dorla Verlaine Hodge, 89, of La Grande, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at a local care facility. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1035 S.E. Ninth St. A private interment will be at the Hermiston Cemetery. Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Service information

Nov 16
Service
Saturday, November 16, 2019
1:00PM
Hermiston Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stake Center
1035 SE 9th Street
Hermiston, Oregon 97838
