Redmond
Sept. 27, 1930 — June 4, 2020
Former Condon resident Dorothy A. Tierney, 89, of Redmond, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Portland. Recitation of the rosary will be held Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Condon. A private family funeral mass will be held Saturday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m. at the church, with a public burial service to follow at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Condon. Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. Sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
