Hermiston
June 28, 1925 - March 9, 2020
Dr. Kenneth Dean Peterson of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on June 28, 1925, in Denton, Montana. He died on March 9, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 94.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Kenneth with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.