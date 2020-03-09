Hermiston
November 6, 1983 - March 8, 2020
Edgar Manuel Pamplona, 36, of Hermiston died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Portland. He was born November 6, 1983, in Mexico. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow in Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
