Kennewick, Wash.
Aug. 24, 2019
Former Hermiston and Irrigon resident Elizabeth "Liz" Gibson died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Kennewick, Wash. A celebration of life gathering for Liz and husband Richard Gibson will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 beginning at 2 p.m. at the home of Roger and Pattie Knash, 4206 W. Opal St., Pasco, Wash. Bring photos and stories to share. For more information, call 509-542-1394.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.