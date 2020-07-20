Milton-Freewater
May 28, 1919 — July 19, 2020
Ellen Sylvia Curl, 101, of Milton-Freewater, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. She was born May 28, 1919. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in charge of arrangements.
