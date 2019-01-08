Fruitland, Idaho
Jan. 11, 1928 — Jan. 5, 2019
Former Irrigon resident Elvira Garza Mora, 90, of Fruitland, Idaho, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Fruitland. She was born Jan. 11, 1928, in La Copita, Texas. Recitation of the rosary will be held Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Leave online condolences for the family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.