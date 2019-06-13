Hermiston
April 15, 1954 — June 11, 2019
Ezequiel Ramirez, 65, of Hermiston, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Richland, Wash. He was born April 15, 1954, in San Juan, Nayarit, Mexico. Viewing will be held Thursday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston, with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.