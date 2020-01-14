Kennewick, Wash.
Dec. 14, 1928 — Jan. 10, 2020
Former Echo resident Frances "Fran" Cheves, 91, of Kennewick, Washington, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Kennewick. She was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Echo. Recitation of the rosary will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. A meal will follow the mass in the church office building. A private family burial will be in Echo Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
