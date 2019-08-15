Irrigon
Aug. 19, 1957 — Aug. 15, 2019
Francisco Javier Nunez, 61, of Irrigon, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Plan de Ayala, Mexico. Viewing will be held Monday, Aug. 19 from 3-6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston, followed by recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.