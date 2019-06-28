Beaverton
Aug. 27, 1941 — June 28, 2019
Former Pendleton resident Gary B. Abel, 77, of Beaverton, died Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Pendleton. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 7 at 3 p.m. at Oregon Heritage Farms, 22801 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road, Hillsboro. Burial will be in Pendleton at a later date. Visit www.springerandson.com for the full obituary.
