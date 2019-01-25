Pendleton
Feb. 23, 1951 — Jan. 23, 2019
Gay "Lee" Rasmussen, 67, of Pendleton died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1951. Visitation will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 28-30, from 3-7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge. A reception will follow the service. Online condolences may be left at burnsmortuary.com
