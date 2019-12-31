Hermiston

July 29, 1931 - Dec. 29, 2019

Gerald D. “Jerry” Wright, 88, of Hermiston died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kennewick, Washington. He was was born July 29, 1931. A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held Friday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Jerry with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

Service information

Jan 3
Graveside Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
Hermiston Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Hermiston, OR 97838
