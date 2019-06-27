Pendleton
April 3, 1928 — June 25, 2019
Gladys Wilson Treadway, 91, of Pendleton, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born April 3, 1928, in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
