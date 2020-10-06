Lexington
March 2, 1933 — Oct. 5, 2020
Grace A. Baker, 87, of Lexington, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Heppner. She was born March 2, 1933, in Monument. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Lexington Cemetery (state guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed). Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements.
