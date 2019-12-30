Pendleton
March 5, 1945 - Dec. 27, 2019
Grady M. Green, 74, of Pendleton died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, Washington. He was born March 5, 1945, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. A reception will follow at the Eagles Lodge in Pendleton. Online condolences may be left for family at www.burnsmortuary.com.
