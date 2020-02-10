Pendleton
May 5, 1949 — Feb. 9, 2020
Greg W. Royal, 70, of Pendleton, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Hermiston. He was born May 5, 1949, in Walla Walla. A private family service will be held at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. A public celebration of life will be announced and held in the summer of 2020. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in care of arrangements.
