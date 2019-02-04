Stanfield
March 12, 1941 — Jan. 31, 2019
Gregorio “Don Goyo” Martinez, 77, of Stanfield, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, n Newberg, Ore. He was born March 12, 1941, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Recitation of the rosary will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at noon at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Leave condolences for the family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.