Heppner
November 28, 1928 - June 25, 2020
Gwen M. Healy, 91, of Heppner, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 28, 1928, at Fergus Falls, Minnesota. A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner.
