Umatilla
May 5, 1951 — Feb. 14, 2019
Hortencia Flores, 67, of Umatilla died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home. She was born May 5, 1951, in El Salvador. Viewing will be held Monday, Feb. 18 from noon to 9 p.m. with a service from 6-8 p.m. at Centro Cristiano Emanuel, 146 Columbia Blvd., Umatilla. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. at Centro Cristiano Emanuel. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.