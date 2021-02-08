Hermiston
Oct. 5, 1964 — Feb. 6, 2021
Jackie M. (Mantle) Wheelhouse, 56, of Hermiston, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 5, 1964, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Recitation of the holy rosary will be held Friday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial following at 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. Burial will follow the services at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
