Pendleton
Jan. 24, 1945 — July 19, 2019
James A. Stanley, 74, of Pendleton, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 24, 1945. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at noon, all at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for family at www.burnsmortuary.com.
